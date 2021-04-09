Three POs Arrested In SARGODHA
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:13 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The district police arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) on Friday.
Police said the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas and arrested Ghulam Haider, Muhammad Adnan and Ali Ahmed whowere wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft, attempt to murder etc.
Further investigation was underway.