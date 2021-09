SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The district police arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs), here on Sunday.

Police said the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas and arrested -- Mudassar, Ashraf, Akram and Sadaqat -- who were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft, attempt to murder etc.

Further investigation was under way.