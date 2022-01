Mid Ranjha police arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in a murder case

Police on Thursday said policemen conducted raids and arrested Muhammad Iqbal,Gulzar Ahmedand Muhammad Usman with two guns and a rifle.