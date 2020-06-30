UrduPoint.com
Three POs Arrested In Sargodha

Police arrested three proclaimed offenders during the last one day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested three proclaimed offenders during the last one day.

Police said on Tuesday said that the teams of various police stations conducted raids at various areas under their jurisdiction and arrested three proclaimed offenders including- Ameer Zaman,Sultan Ahmed and Faqeer Hussain.

They were wanted to police in over dozen of cases of robbery, theft and attempt of murderer.

Police started investigation.

