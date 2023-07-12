Three POs arrested, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police claimed to have arrested three proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons and other items from their possession.

PHP spokesman Inspector Rizwan Bhatti said on Wednesday that thePatrolling police arrested Muhammad Hammad, Ali Akbar and Anayat.

Police also recovered a motorcycle, weapons, cash and mobile phones.