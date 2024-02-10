Three POs Busted In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The district police arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) on Saturday.
Police said the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas and arrested Ghulam Haider, Muhammad Adnan and Ali Ahmed, who were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft, attempt to murder etc.
An investigation is underway.
