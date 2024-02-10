Open Menu

Three POs Busted In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Three POs busted in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The district police arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) on Saturday.

Police said the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas and arrested Ghulam Haider, Muhammad Adnan and Ali Ahmed, who were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft, attempt to murder etc.

An investigation is underway.

