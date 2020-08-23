Three POs held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three proclaimed offenders during the last 24 hours.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids at their jurisdiction and arrested 3 proclaimed offenders identified as Zahid Imran, Muhammad Nawaz and Sheraz Ali.

They outlaws were wanted by police in over a dozen of casesof robbery, theft and attempt to murderer.

Police are investigating.