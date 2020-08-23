Three POs Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three proclaimed offenders during the last 24 hours.
The teams of different police stations conducted raids at their jurisdiction and arrested 3 proclaimed offenders identified as Zahid Imran, Muhammad Nawaz and Sheraz Ali.
They outlaws were wanted by police in over a dozen of casesof robbery, theft and attempt to murderer.
Police are investigating.