Three POs Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 03:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of the district during last 24 hours.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested proclaimed offenders- Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Shahzad and Muhammad Imran who were wanted by police in dozens of casesof robbery, theft and attempts to murder cases.

Further investigation was underway.

