Three POs Held

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Police on Wednesday arrested three proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

Teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas and arrested Muhammad Arshad, Shehriyar and Muhammad Ali who were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft,attempt to murder etc.

Further investigation was underway.

