Three POs Held

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Daira Din Panah police arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) during crackdown launched here Monday.

Police spokesman said the court convicted including Muhammad Yunis, Ghulam Abbas and Shah Muhammad were sent to lock-up after taking into custody. A motorbike was recovered from their possession.

Taking further action, accused nominated in different cases of theft and robbery being identified as Nawab, Mohsin and Fardeen Khaira were also held from different places of the district.

They were booked under relevant section of Pakistan Penal Code with further investigation was underway.

Police said action against criminals would be followed indiscriminately as nobody was above the law.

