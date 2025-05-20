Three POs Held
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 12:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) District police on Tuesday apprehended three proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered Rs.500,000 from their possession.
According to a spokesperson,The teams raided various areas and arrested Abbas who had been wanted in a murder case for the past two years as well as Waqas and Hassan in separate cases.
Police has sent them behind the bars while further investigations was underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..
Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..
Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISE cleared fake viral vedio spread in Examination centers.1 minute ago
-
Police exposes fake kidnapping case1 minute ago
-
Three POs held1 minute ago
-
OEC offers paid internships to fresh graduates, postgraduates11 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab reviews CCD performance in Gujranwala,Sheikhupura11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan rejects Indian allegation of attempt to attack Golden Temple11 minutes ago
-
IG vows best medical care for injured police heroes11 minutes ago
-
Chairperson PWPA visits families of victims in Baghbanpura tragic accident11 minutes ago
-
AJK proposes plan to develop Neelam valley as picturesque bounty of nature to promote tourism21 minutes ago
-
DC visits CHSS to review examination process41 minutes ago
-
Two smugglers arrested at Ghazi Ghat check post2 hours ago
-
Eminent scholar Maulana Abdul Jalil Naqshbandi passes away12 hours ago