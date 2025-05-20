Open Menu

Three POs Held

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Three POs held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) District police on Tuesday apprehended three proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered Rs.500,000 from their possession.

According to a spokesperson,The teams raided various areas and arrested Abbas who had been wanted in a murder case for the past two years as well as Waqas and Hassan in separate cases.

Police has sent them behind the bars while further investigations was underway.

