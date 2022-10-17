UrduPoint.com

Three POs Held During Police Raid

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Muzaffargarh police claimed to have arrested three proclaimed offenders during a raid on Monday.

According to police sources, SHO Chowk Sarwar Police Station Malik Rauf along with his team conducted an operation and managed to arrest three proclaimed offenders namely Abdus Shakoor, Shoukat Ali and Kaneez Bibi in case number 353/18.

The SHO stated that police would continue to conduct raids on a daily basis to arrest the proclaimed offenders.

