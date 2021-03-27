UrduPoint.com
Three POs Held In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 04:52 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in robbery, theft and attempt to murder cases in the district.

The outlaws were identified as Ashfaq Ahmed, Amir Shehzad and Muhammad Imtiaz.

Further investigation was underway.

