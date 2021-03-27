Three POs held in Sargodha

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in robbery, theft and attempt to murder cases in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in robbery, theft and attempt to murder cases in the district.

The outlaws were identified as Ashfaq Ahmed, Amir Shehzad and Muhammad Imtiaz.

Further investigation was underway.