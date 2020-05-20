UrduPoint.com
Three POs Including A Most Wanted Criminal Netted In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:46 PM

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including a most wanted criminal who was allegedly perpetrator of heinous crime

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including a most wanted criminal who was allegedly perpetrator of heinous crime.

According to Rawalpindi police Spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws while the police managed to net three criminals including a most wanted criminal of A category and two of B category.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

The spokesman said, Taxila police managed to net A category PO namely Mudassir involved in dacoity.

Cantt police nabbed Shabbir Ahmed, a B category PO wanted in a case while Jatli police arrested another B category accused namely Muhammad Kamran wanted in a case registered in 2018.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminalsparticularly most wanted.

