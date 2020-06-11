Three POs including a most wanted criminal netted

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including a most wanted criminal who was allegedly the perpetrator of heinous crime

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including a most wanted criminal who was allegedly the perpetrator of heinous crime.

According to Rawalpindi police Spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws while the police managed to net three criminals including an A category accused namely Muhammad Safeer and two B category criminals identified as Tariq and Owais Ahmed.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.