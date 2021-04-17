UrduPoint.com
Three Power Pilferers Arrested In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Three power pilferers arrested in Sialkot

Three people were arrested for power pilfering in the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Three people were arrested for power pilfering in the district.

According to the police, on a report of Sub Division Officer (SDO) Gepco, the police raided different places and caught red handed Haseebuaalh, Ajmal and Muhammad Arshad while pilfering electricity.

The police registered cases against them and started investigation.

