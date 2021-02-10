UrduPoint.com
Three Power Pilferers Booked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Three power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :FESCO task force teams caught three persons involved in power theft and meter tampering here.

Police said on Wednesday that during ongoing drive against power theft,the task force teams conducted raids in various areas of the district, including Dhool Kadhi,Mateela and chak 88 SB and caught three persons involved in meter tampering and power theft from main transmission lines.

They were identified as-Maqsood,Fida Muhammad and Mubashar.

On the reports of FESCO authorities,the police registered separate cases.

