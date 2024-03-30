Three Power Pilferers Booked
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) A Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught three power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched here on Thursday.
According to official sources, the task force teams raided various areas of the district and caught 3 accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
The task force teams also imposed a fine of Rs 98,920 on alleged pilferers.
On a report of FESCO, police registered cases against the accused.
Recent Stories
FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif
Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card
Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar
Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'SWO working to educate youths, transgenders'2 minutes ago
-
DC inspects exam centres2 minutes ago
-
BOGs meeting of Sargodha Education Board held2 minutes ago
-
FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif7 minutes ago
-
SCCI VP condemns terror attack on Chinese nationals12 minutes ago
-
Timings of two BRT Peshawar routes extended to facilitate people12 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 4.8m fine imposed on shopkeepers over illegal profiteering, hoarding12 minutes ago
-
Five criminals held12 minutes ago
-
Economic recovery govt's top priority: Tarar22 minutes ago
-
CM stresses collective efforts for environmental sustainability22 minutes ago
-
48 arrested, 71 cases registered over profiteering22 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card23 minutes ago