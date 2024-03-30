Open Menu

Three Power Pilferers Booked

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Three power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) A Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught three power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the task force teams raided various areas of the district and caught 3 accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The task force teams also imposed a fine of Rs 98,920 on alleged pilferers.

On a report of FESCO, police registered cases against the accused.

