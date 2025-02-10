Open Menu

Three Power Pilferers Nabbed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Three power pilferers nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force on Monday caught three power pilferers during early morning hours.

According to official sources,the teams raided at various areas of the district and caught three accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The teams also imposed hefty fines on the pilferers.

Police also registered cases against them.

