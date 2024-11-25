Three Power Thieves Caught
Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 07:51 PM
Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) In an operation against electricity theft, WAPDA Second Jahanian teams, under the leadership of SDO Engineer Amanullah Khan, conducted a series of raids in the Thattha Sadiqabad and surrounding areas. The efforts resulted in the apprehension of three individuals involved in electricity theft.
During the inspections, the teams seized illegal electricity meters and wires used for unauthorized connections. FIRs have been registered against the culprits at the Thattha Sadiqabad Police Station on the complaint of SDO Engineer Amanullah Khan.
Additionally, heavy fines have been imposed on the offenders as part of the legal proceedings.
The crackdown reflects WAPDA’s commitment to curbing electricity theft and ensuring fair usage of energy resources. Speaking about the operation, Engineer Amanullah Khan emphasized that such actions will continue in order to deter unlawful activities and protect the rights of honest consumers.
