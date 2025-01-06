Open Menu

Three Power Thieves Held

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Three power thieves held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught three power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Monday.

According to official sources, a team raided various areas of the district and caught three accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. They were identified as Saleem, Rehman and Dolat Khan. Police registered cases against them.

