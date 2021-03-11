UrduPoint.com
Three Prisoners Escaped In Chilas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:17 PM

Three prisoners escaped in Chilas

Three prisoners escaped on their way back to jail after appearing in court at Chilas, the district headquarters of Diamer

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Three prisoners escaped on their way back to jail after appearing in court at Chilas, the district headquarters of Diamer.

According to police sources, the three inmates of Chilas Jail were produced by the police in the Sessions Judge's Court on Thursday but soon after their way back to jail in Chilas they attacked on police personnels and escaped.

The condition of the injured personnel is out of danger.

According to sources, the prisoners have escaped towards Batu Gah and two special teams of police have started search operation.

More Stories From Pakistan

