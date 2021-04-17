Three prisoners of petty offences released

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional district and sessions judge (AD&SJ) Syed Ali Abbas accompanied by Civil Judge Asif Riaz visited the District Jail here on Saturday and ordered the release of three prisoners involved in petty offences on personal surety bonds.

The AD&SJ also reviewed the implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the jail.

The judges along with Superintendent Jail Ghulam Sarwar Samra visited the women ward, jail hospital, juvenile ward, jail kitchen and expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to the inmates.

They also inquired about the health of prisoners admitted in the jail hospital.