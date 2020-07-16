Three prisoners of petty offenses released from district jail

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Sadiq Masood along with Civil Judge Amjad Sanaullah Khan visited the district jail here on Thursday and ordered the release of three prisoners involved in petty offences on personal surety bonds.

The judges checked the food quality, inspected the dispensary and met male and female inmates and inquired about their problems.

They expressed sanctification over the anti-coronavirus arrangements by the jail administration.

Superintendent District Jail Ghulam Sarwar and Deputy Superintendent Malik Sarfraz Ahmad were also present.