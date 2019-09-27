UrduPoint.com
Three Prisoners Released In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:33 PM

District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Sohaib Ahmed Roomi on Friday ordered to release three prisoners involved in petty offences from district jail

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Sohaib Ahmed Roomi on Friday ordered to release three prisoners involved in petty offences from district jail.

The judge ordered the release of prisoners during his monthly visit/inspection of the district jail Khanewal.

He was accompanied by Senior Civil Judge Jameel Ahmed Khokhar, Civil Judge Saba Razzaq, Suprintendent Jail Chaudhry Tahir Majeed and other senior officers of the jail.

The DSJ visited different sections of the jail including waiting room, canteen, kitchen, jail hospital and barracks.

He also interviewed under-trials and their relatives present at the waiting room.

He also checked quality of food being provided to prisoners in the jail and expressed satisfaction over the quality.

