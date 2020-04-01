UrduPoint.com
Three Private Hospitals To Treat COVID-19 Patients

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 09:42 PM

After special inspection by the Punjab Healthcare Commission three private hospitals have been designated and fully prepared to treat COVID-19 patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :After special inspection by the Punjab Healthcare Commission three private hospitals have been designated and fully prepared to treat COVID-19 patients.

The isolation wards, high dependency units and intensive care units have been made at the Doctors Hospital, Ghurki Hospital and Bahria Hospital for affording patients.

Besides ensuring the availability of ventilators, these healthcare set ups have readied 73 beds for treating COVID-19 patients.

As per spokesperson, the PHC continued its special inspections,and guidance to the private hospitals for making arrangements for treatmentof coronavirus patients. "The PHC has so far completed the process for 49 hospitals," he added.

