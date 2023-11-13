Open Menu

Three Private Members’ Bill Introduced In Senate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Three private members’ bill introduced in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Upper House of Parliament (Senate) on Monday witnessed introduction of three private members’ bills and deferred seven bills due to the absence of relevant lawmakers.

Three bills introduced in the House included the Banking Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Pakistan Names and Emblems (Prevention of Unauthorised Use) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

These bills were referred to the relevant committee for further consideration as the relevant ministers did not oppose to discuss them in detail in committee meeting.

Seven other bills were deferred by the House due to absence of relevant lawmakers. These bills were the Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Guardians and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Substitution of section 289 of PPC and subsequent amendment in schedule II of Cr.PC); the Prevention and Control of Human Trafficking (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

