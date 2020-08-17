Three private members' bills introduced in Senate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Senate on Monday witnessed introduction of three private members' bills which were referred to the relevant committees for deliberation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Senate on Monday witnessed introduction of three private members' bills which were referred to the relevant committees for deliberation.

All three bills were sponsored by PML-N Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani referred them to the relevant committees after passage of motions for their introduction.

The bills introduced in the Upper House of the Parliament were the Compulsory Teaching of Arabic Language Bill, 2020; the Protection against Harassment of Students in Educational Institutions Bill, 2020 and the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Two other bills of MQM Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh were deferred on the request of mover which were the Compulsory Blood Test of the Spouses and Proposed Spouses for Thalassaemia Disease Bill, 2019 and the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

Two private members' bills were withdrawn by their movers after passage of the motion under Rule 115. These bills were the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020] (Amendment of Articles 213 and 215). Two other motions under Rule 115 were deferred due to the absence of relevant movers of as many bills.