Three Proclaimed Offender Held In Mastung
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:00 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Levies Force arrested three proclaimed offenders involved in crime cases at Khada-Kocha area of Mastung district on Saturday.
According to Levies sources, acting on a tip off, the Levies Force team conducted successful raid at a place and apprehended three proclaimed offenders.
The Levies sources said they were involved in several cases of crime in the area.
They are being interrogated.