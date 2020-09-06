Three proclaimed offender held in Mastung

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Levies Force arrested three proclaimed offenders involved in crime cases at Khada-Kocha area of Mastung district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, acting on a tip off, the Levies Force team conducted successful raid at a place and apprehended three proclaimed offenders.

The Levies sources said they were involved in several cases of crime in the area.

They are being interrogated.