Three Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

Three proclaimed offenders arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Kohat police on Thursday arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted in attempted murder case, spokesman for Kohat police said.

In press conference he said a team of Jerma Police Station headed by SHO Saifullah Khan has arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted in attempted murder case.

The arrested proclaimed offenders included Abdul Qadir, son of Aurangzeb, Umer Ali, son of Taj Khan, and Aurangzeb son of Lal Khan, residents of Muslimabad.

The arrested accused were later handed over to police investigation team.

More Stories From Pakistan

