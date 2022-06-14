UrduPoint.com

Three Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Three proclaimed offenders arrested

Police claimed to have arrested three proclaimed offenders and recovered two motorbikes and illegal weapons from their possession

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three proclaimed offenders and recovered two motorbikes and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police spokesman, the identity of the arrested accused was yet to be ascertained.

Police would continue operation against criminals, he added.

