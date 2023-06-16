UrduPoint.com

Three Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Police here on Friday arrested three proclaimed offenders (PO) wanted in three different cases including attempted murder by raiding their hideouts and sending them behind bars

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Police here on Friday arrested three proclaimed offenders (PO) wanted in three different cases including attempted murder by raiding their hideouts and sending them behind bars.

According to a Police spokesman, Taxila Police arrested Saeed Akhter wanted in injuring a man case, while Wah Saddar Police arrested two proclaimed offenders identified as Atif wanted in an attempt murder case and Ayyaz wanted in a cheque dishonour case and declared proclaimed offenders by respective courts.

