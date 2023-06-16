Three proclaimed offenders arrested

Police here on Friday arrested three proclaimed offenders (PO) wanted in three different cases including attempted murder by raiding their hideouts and sending them behind bars

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Police here on Friday arrested three proclaimed offenders (PO) wanted in three different cases including attempted murder by raiding their hideouts and sending them behind bars.

According to a Police spokesman, Taxila Police arrested Saeed Akhter wanted in injuring a man case, while Wah Saddar Police arrested two proclaimed offenders identified as Atif wanted in an attempt murder case and Ayyaz wanted in a cheque dishonour case and declared proclaimed offenders by respective courts.