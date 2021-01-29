UrduPoint.com
Three Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:49 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The police arrested three proclaimed offenders on Friday.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas andarrested Muhammad Liaquat,Riyasat Ali and Qaisar Abbas who were wanted to the police inin dozens of cases of robbery, theft, attempt to murder etc.

More Stories From Pakistan

