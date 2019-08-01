UrduPoint.com
Three Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Silanwali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:16 PM

Three proclaimed offenders arrested in Silanwali

Silanwali and Shah Naqdar police in a joint operation here on Thursday arrested three proclaimed offenders who were involved in heinous crimes

SILANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Silanwali and Shah Naqdar police in a joint operation here on Thursday arrested three proclaimed offenders who were involved in heinous crimes.

According to police, three proclaimed offenders included Zahoor Ahmad, Ehlaq Ahmad and Yaqoob, resident of Chak-124 South, were involved in different crimes while they were also wanted to police for last one year.

Silanwali and Shah Naqdar police, on a tip off, raided at Chak-124 South and arrested three accused.

Police have registered cases against the accused.

