Three Proclaimed Offenders Held
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The police arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted in a dacoity case.
According to a police spokesman, the accused, Zahid Akhtar, Shahid and Mahmoob,
had been at large for the last two years.
They had looted gold and cash from a man at gunpoint in the limits of Saddar police
in 2023.
