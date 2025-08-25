Three proclaimed offenders held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The police arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted in a dacoity case.

According to a police spokesman, the accused, Zahid Akhtar, Shahid and Mahmoob,

had been at large for the last two years.

They had looted gold and cash from a man at gunpoint in the limits of Saddar police

in 2023.