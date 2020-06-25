Three proclaimed offenders held during raid

Police have arrested three proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Westridge Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Westridge Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

During course of action, Westridge police held three proclaimed offender namely Mujahid Khan, Sajjid Khan and Sher Wali who were wanted by police since 2019 in cases of murder and dacoities.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken against the anti social elements and must be punished severely.