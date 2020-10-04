UrduPoint.com
Three Proclaimed Offenders Held In Kohlu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

Three proclaimed offenders held in Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Levies Force arrested three proclaimed offenders involved in various crime cases in Kohlu district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, acting on a tip off, Levies Force team conducted successful raid at a place and apprehended three proclaimed offenders including Asif Ali, Gullab Khan and Pir Jan.

The Levies sources said they were involved in various crime cases in the area.

Further investigation was underway.

