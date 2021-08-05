Three Proclaimed Offenders rounded up

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested three Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including a criminal wanted in murder case from different areas of the city.

According to police spokesman, Bani police rounded up a PO namely Naveed Aurangzeb wanted in a murder case.

Meanwhile, Jalti police arrested Qaiser Kiani while Westridge police held Muzaffar Khan wanted in different cases.

Divisional Superintendents of Police appreciated performance of police and directed the officers to continue raids to net the outlaws and POs.