Three Profiteers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Three profiteers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Three shopkeepers were arrested on the charge of profiteering in various areas of the city here on Tuesday.

According to the official sources,the price control magistrates visited various bazaars and markets,inspected the price lists and found that three shopkeepers-- Muhammad Bilal,Yasir and Tahir were selling items at exorbitant rates.

To which, the price control magistrates got registered cases against them and also imposed fines on them.

