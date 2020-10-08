UrduPoint.com
Three Profiteers Booked, Fine Imposed On Others

Price Control Magistrates arrested three profiteers and imposed fine over Rs 60,000 on various others for selling commodities on high rates here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates arrested three profiteers and imposed fine over Rs 60,000 on various others for selling commodities on high rates here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the price control magistrate Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed visited Suraj Miani market and checked prices lists of various shops.

During the visit, she found three shopkeepers involved in selling commodities on high rates. The profiteers were arrested at the spot. Price control Magistrate Malik Naoman visited Gulsham Market and checked rates of commodities at various shops and imposed fine over Rs 20,000 on different profiteers.

During the ongoing crackdown against profiteers, the price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs 60,000 on profiteers across the district in last 24 hours.

