Three profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates arrested three shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of the city on Wednesday.

According to the district administration spokesman, the magistrates inspected various points, including Chak 47- NB, Chak-49 NB and College Road and found Muhammad Adnan, Nawaz and Arshad involved in violation of the relevant laws.

Cases were registered against the accused.