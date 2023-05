SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The district administration arrested three shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city on Monday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including Satellite Town, Istaqlalabad and Qainchi morr and arrested three shopkeepers-Abdul Hameed,Shabbir and Asghar,besides imposing fines on them.