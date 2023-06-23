Three profiteers held:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration arrested three shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city on Friday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates checked various points, including Chak no 47 NB,Dhori village and Noori Gate and got arrested shopkeepers- Jahanghir,Zafar and Riaz over profiteering.

Meanwhile, the price control magistrates also imposed fines on various shopkeepers for overcharging.