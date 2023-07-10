Open Menu

Three Profiteers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Three profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Three shopkeepers were booked over profiteering in various parts of the city, here on Monday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points including Muhammadi Market, Muqam-e-Hayat, Noori Gate, Khushab-Jhang Road and its surroundings and arrested Usman, Jaffar and Zulfiqar for overcharging and imposed fine on them.

Cases were registered against the accused.

