Three Profiteers Held
Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The district administration arrested three shopkeepers for profiteering from various parts
of city on Wednesday.
According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points including
University Road, Chungi No 9 and Khushab Road and found shopkeepers identified as
Shahid, Gulzar and Ashraf involved in profiteering.
Cases were registered against the violators.
