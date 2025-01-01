Open Menu

Three Profiteers Held

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Three profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The district administration arrested three shopkeepers for profiteering from various parts

of city on Wednesday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points including

University Road, Chungi No 9 and Khushab Road and found shopkeepers identified as

Shahid, Gulzar and Ashraf involved in profiteering.

Cases were registered against the violators.

