Three Profiteers Held:
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The district administration arrested three shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city,here on Monday.
According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points of the city including Lilayani,Moazamabad and Bhagtanwala road and found that shopkeepers namely-Bilal,Afzal and Imtiaz were involved in profiteering.
The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.
