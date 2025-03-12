Three Profiteers Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The district administration arrested three shopkeepers for profiteering in various
parts of the city on Wednesday.
According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points
of the city and found that shopkeepers- Safdar, Mumtaz and Zafar -were involved
in profiteering.
The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.
