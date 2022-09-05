Three profiteers held, cases registered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration claimed to have arrested three profiteers with five cases registered against others over same charges during past month of August.

The price control magistrates while giving briefing in a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazeer on Monday, said Rs.1.

7 million fine was collected from across the district in the wake of undue earnings by the shopkeepers and vendors.

The meeting reviewed details of performance of price control magistrates.

Rizwan Nazeer said crackdown against profiteers and hoarders would continue unabated on direction of Punjab government. He said situation in grain and vegetable markets was better in spite of flooding in far-flung areas of the region. He vowed that there would be no shortage of food in the district.