Three Profiteers Held In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 02:15 PM

Price control magistrates arrested three shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of the district on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :price control magistrates arrested three shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of the district on Tuesday.

According to the district administration spokesman, the magistrates inspected various points, including chak 47- NB, chak-49 NB and college road and found three shopkeepers Muhammad Ashraf, Nawaz Ali and Arshad involved in violations.

Cases were registered against the accused.

