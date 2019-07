The police on Friday claimed to have arrested three profiteers in jurisdiction of Hajipura Police limits

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested three profiteers in jurisdiction of Hajipura Police limits.

According to the police, price Magistrate Iftikhar Ahmed arrested Umar, Shahzen and Hamza in different areas.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigations.